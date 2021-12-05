Kyler Murray inspires Arizona Cardinals to victory over Chicago Bears

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals remain on course for the number one seed in the NFC play-offs after improving their record to 10-2 with victory over the Chicago Bears.

Quarterback Kyler Murray returned from a month on the sidelines with an ankle injury to throw for two touchdowns and run in two more in the 33-22 win on the road.

Murray’s opposite number, Andy Dalton, threw four interceptions as the Bears slipped to 4-8.

Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes and Chris Godwin set a team record with 15 receptions as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eased to a 30-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Godwin’s 15 receptions (for 143 yards) broke the previous mark of 13 held by James Wilder and Earnest Graham, but it was Rob Gronkowski (two), Leonard Fournette and Cameron Brate who made the touchdown grabs.

Brady did throw an interception which was returned three yards for a touchdown by Marlon Davidson, but the Bucs shut out the Falcons in the second half to improve to 9-3.

The Detroit Lions finally won their first game of the season and did so in thrilling fashion with a 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

A three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson gave the Vikings the lead for the first time with less than two minutes remaining and the Lions having no timeouts.

However, Jared Goff led the Lions on a 14-play, 75-yard drive which culminated with an 11-yard pass to Amon-Ra St Brown for the game-winning score.

The Indianapolis Colts enjoyed a far easier win as they thrashed the Houston Texans 31-0, with Jonathan Taylor rushing for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Cornerback Tevaughn Campbell returned a fumble 61 yards for a touchdown as the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 41-22, while the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Jets 33-18.