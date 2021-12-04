Thomas Frank convinced points will come for Brentford if they remain ‘brave’

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank wants more of the same from his players

Thomas Frank is convinced Brentford’s Premier League points total will start ticking over once again if they continue to be brave and aggressive.

The promoted Bees head for Leeds on Sunday having won only one of their last seven league games after Thursday night’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham and collected just four points in the process.

However, head coach Frank has been delighted with the level of performance throughout and is confident the wins and points his side requires will follow if they maintain their standards.

He said: “I believe a lot in if you can have the consistency in the performances, which we have had this season, then the points will come.

“Sometimes they come a lot, let’s say 12 from seven games, and then they come… What is it, seven games now and we have four, but still with good performances through the seven games.

“Let’s take the next seven games and hopefully that’s where we get 12 points. Performance is the most important thing because football is a random game and the ball can drop for you.

“I just love that we are brave and we are aggressive and we are forward-thinking. I think that’s so important. If we can have that approach throughout 38 games, we’ll be absolutely fine.”

Three wins and three draws in their first seven games got Brentford’s first Premier League campaign off to a hugely encouraging start as they attempt to cement their place among the English game’s aristocrats.

They emerged from the Sky Bet Championship determined not just to make up the numbers, and Frank freely admits the way Leeds approached the same task last season – they finished ninth – provided inspiration.

He said: “You have your own belief as a manager or head coach or as a club. I believe so much in our players and what they are capable of, but I also need to create some narratives and look at other clubs and what they have done just to get inspiration.

“Leeds definitely are an inspiration for that, Wolves, I think Sheffield United as well – their first season was also brilliant.