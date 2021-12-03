Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dallas respond to losing run and see off New Orleans

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Cowboys put a close game to bed in the third quarter with Tony Pollard’s 58-yard touchdown run.

Tony Pollard starred for the Dallas Cowboys
Tony Pollard starred for the Dallas Cowboys

NFC East leaders the Dallas Cowboys bounced back from a two-game losing run with a 27-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Without head coach Mike McCarthy following a positive Covid-19 test, the Cowboys put a close game to bed in the third quarter with Tony Pollard’s 58-yard touchdown run.

The Cowboys managed four interceptions in a single game for the first time since 2010 in an impressive defensive display.

The Saints’ losing streak now stands at five straight games, while Dallas improve to 8-4.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News