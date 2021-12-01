Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lijnders’ assist and Konta calls it a day – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Ellen White felt grateful and Lee Westwood worked on his swing.

Pep Lijnders and Johanna Konta
Pep Lijnders and Johanna Konta

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 1.

Football

A special assist for Pep Lijnders.

Record-breaker Ellen White felt grateful.

Manchester United reflected on Marcus Rashford’s debut.

Well said, Liam Cooper.

Leeds’ players were happy with their last-gasp win.

Alan Shearer looked back on a worldie.

Jamie Carragher had a laugh.

Mason Mount reflected on precious time with “little legend” Tony.

Happy birthday.

Liverpool recalled the appointment of Bill Shankly as manager, on this day in 1959.

Cricket

Virat Kohli stayed put.

Michael Vaughan’s trip Down Under was delayed.

Tennis

Johanna Konta announced her retirement from tennis.

Golf

Lee Westwood worked on his swing.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News