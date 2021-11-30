Notification Settings

Ellen White makes history as England Women’s all-time leading goalscorer

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Manchester City striker scored twice early in the Women’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia to reach 47 goals for her country.

Ellen White
Ellen White

Ellen White has become England Women’s record goalscorer after netting her 47th strike for her country.

The Manchester City striker scored twice in the opening 10 minutes of Tuesday night’s Women’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium to eclipse Kelly Smith’s mark.

The 32-year-old, winning her 101st cap, equalled the record with a long-range strike before breaking it just three minutes later.

White, won her first cap in 2010, scoring in a win over Austria, and has developed into a key member of an England side which has reached back-to-back World Cup semi-finals.

She was the joint top-scorer at the 2019 tournament with six goals.

On the club front White won two Women’s Super League titles with Arsenal in 2011 and 2012 and went on to play for Notts County and Birmingham before joining Manchester City in 2019.

