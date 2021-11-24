Second day of England’s Ashes warm-up match washed out

England’s Rory Burns was due to resume before the day's play was washed out

No play was possible on the second day of England’s warm-up match against England Lions in Brisbane.

England were due to resume on 98 without loss with Haseeb Hameed (53) and Rory Burns (39) at the crease.

No play today on Day 2 of our first Ashes tour match due to this ?☔️ pic.twitter.com/oL4XQcBxY8 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 23, 2021

Tuesday’s opening day was cut short in the second session at Wellington Point, and an early call was made to pull the second day on Wednesday after heavy rains on the Queensland coast.

England’s Ashes squad members who were involved in the T20 World Cup have not been included in the warm-up match and will stay in quarantine for one more week.