Manu Tuilagi facing at least six weeks out with hamstring injury

Manu Tuilagi has suffered a grade three hamstring tear

Manu Tuilagi is facing at least six weeks out with the hamstring injury sustained in England’s victory over South Africa on Saturday.

Tuilagi suffered a grade three tear while scoring the opening try of the 27-26 victory at Twickenham and limped off with just six minutes gone.

Manu Tuilagi is facing at least six weeks out (Adam Davy/PA)

The 30-year-old centre will visit a specialist over the coming days to learn if he requires surgery, which would result in a lengthier lay-off.