Chelsea run riot against Juventus to take control of Champions League group

Trevoh Chalobah, partially obscured, celebrates his opening goal with team-mates

Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner struck to sink Juventus 4-0 and march an imperious Chelsea into the Champions League’s last 16.

The defending champions battered the outclassed Italians, Chelsea booking their place in the knockout stages but also overhauling their Serie A rivals at the top of Group H.

Match or better Juve’s result in the final set of round-robin fixtures in early December and the Blues will top the group.

Chelsea’s sole concerns on a raucous west London night proved injury scares for N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell, who both hobbled out of action well ahead of time.

England wing-back James became Chelsea’s outright top scorer for the season so far. The unassuming 21-year-old now boasts five goals and five assists for the term and continued his revelatory form with a sublime finish against The Old Lady.

Fast-improving young defender Chalobah lashed Chelsea into an early lead, palming his hands together in celebratory prayer. An outmanoeuvred Juventus side would quickly be left to wish for divine intervention, such was the scale of Chelsea’s stifling dominance.

Thomas Tuchel has long since vowed to make Chelsea horrible to play against, and on this evidence that mission is complete.

James struck and Hudson-Odoi finished a sumptuous team goal before replacement Werner rounded off the rout at the death.

Chelsea ripped straight into opponents seemingly entirely unprepared for the Blues’ gameplan.

The sluggish visitors were pulled apart time and again by an increasingly slick Chelsea side and once the hosts coupled that tight attacking approach with the ability to recover the ball almost immediately, a bleak night unfurled in front of the stunned Juve players.

Chalobah could have opened the scoring in mere minutes with a squarer connection to Ziyech’s corner, before Matthijs De Ligt had to deflect Chilwell’s low cross to safety.

James almost caught Wojciech Szczesny napping from a free-kick on the wing after the out-of-sorts Juan Cuadrado had been booked for hauling down Hudson-Odoi.

Chalobah finally provided the inevitable Chelsea lead, lashing into the net after a deflected corner.

Juventus’ woeful first-half showing descended into protesting an obviously issue-free goal, the visiting defence clutching at straws in claiming any kind of Chelsea handball.

Adrien Rabiot’s faltering clearing header deflected off Antonio Rudiger’s arm at point-blank range, with the Chelsea defender looking entirely in the opposite direction. Chalobah swept home as Juve protested pointlessly, with the Blues’ goal rightly standing.

Juve rallied to the point of Morata lobbing Mendy on the break, only for the ageless Thiago Silva to conjure a stunning goal-line clearance.

James chested down Hudson-Odoi’s crossfield ball to fire in a sweet strike on goal that forced Szczesny to tip around the post.

Rudiger nodded wide from another teasing Ziyech corner and Bonucci had to mop up just as Hudson-Odoi looked to pull the trigger having nipped in behind on Jorginho’s lofted pass.

Silva flicked a header on target to open the second half before Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi should have combined for a goal, but neither could quite find space for a shot.

James’ bullet finish doubled the home lead however, as the England wing-back chested down before delivering the killer blow.

Juventus never recovered, and conceded again in a flash.

Rudiger raked a ball out to James and he chopped inside in one touch then laid off to Ziyech, who slipped a first-time pass into Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The resurgent former England midfielder skipped over two challenges in the area and cut through to Hudson-Odoi, who did the rest with a fine finish.