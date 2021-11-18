Bevan Rodd and Jamie Blamire to start in England front row against South Africa

Bevan Rodd wins his second cap for England against South Africa

England will face the feared South African pack with a depleted front row after Bevan Rodd and Jamie Blamire were given starts in Saturday’s climax to the autumn against South Africa.

Injury and an outbreak of coronavirus mean that loosehead prop Rodd will win his second cap while Blamire, who has made only three starts for his club Newcastle, takes the hooking duties.

Joe Marler leaves self-isolation on Friday and so is confined to a bench role for the rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.