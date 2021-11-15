Ronaldo holds onto qualifying hope, Evra’s singsong – Monday’s sporting social

Receiving my C.B.E. By my inspiration, and my king, with my queen (mother) behind the camera, in my castle(home). This is the way I chose it to be, because this is the way its always been. Love you mam and dad. Keep inspiring me to believe I can inspire ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Hcef7tDC6K

— Gareth Thomas (@gareththomas14) November 15, 2021