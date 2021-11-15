Harry Kane just five England goals away from matching Wayne Rooney’s record

Harry Kane added more goals to his tally against San Marino on Monday

Harry Kane’s haul against San Marino on Monday moved him up to joint third place on the Three Lions’ all-time goalscoring list, just five off the top.

The Tottenham striker has scored nearly three goals every four games across his 67 caps as he continues to chase Wayne Rooney’s all-time record of 53 for the men’s national team.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how he compares to the leading group.

Wayne Rooney – 53 goals in 120 caps, 2003-18

Wayne Rooney, left, celebrates with Harry Kane (Mike Egerton/PA)

Also England’s most-capped outfield player, Rooney only scored once at a World Cup finals tournament – against Uruguay in 2014 – but his six European Championship goals leave him fourth among England scorers at major tournaments behind Kane, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.

Sir Bobby Charlton – 49 goals in 106 caps, 1958-70

Sir Bobby Charlton, second right, scored 49 goals for England (PA)

The 1966 World Cup winner scored on his debut in 1958, just two months after surviving the Munich air disaster which killed eight of his Manchester United team-mates. He broke Sir Tom Finney and Nat Lofthouse’s previous record of 30 by 1963 and scored twice in the 1966 semi-final, finishing one short of a half-century. He eventually saw his United and England records both overhauled by Rooney.

Harry Kane – 48 goals in 67 caps, 2015-present

Just 28, Kane has time on his side to continue climbing the ranks. After wrapping up his fifth hat-trick on Monday – the most significant coming against Panama at the 2018 World Cup where he won the Golden Boot – he got another one to make sure of his first four-goal haul for his country.

Gary Lineker – 48 goals in 80 caps, 1984-92

Hello @HKane, welcome to the 48 goal club. I suspect your membership will expire within minutes, but it’s been a pleasure to have you alongside. ???? — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) November 15, 2021

The 1986 World Cup Golden Boot winner scored 10 major-tournament goals for England – a record since matched by Kane – and managed five international hat-tricks including four-goal hauls against both Spain in 1987 and Malaysia in 1991. A missed penalty against Brazil in 1992 would have equalled the record then held by Charlton.

Jimmy Greaves – 44 goals in 57 caps, 1959-67

Jimmy Greaves in action for England (PA)

Greaves’ average of three goals every four games (0.77 goals per match) is comfortably the highest on this list and he was part of the World Cup-winning squad, but missed the final stages through injury. Kane could also have his status as Tottenham’s record scorer in his sights should he stay with the club long enough.

Michael Owen – 40 goals in 89 caps, 1998-2008

Rapidly falling out of love with watching international football barring the big tournaments. I think a lot of people feel the same way. Half of these games are absolutely pointless. A restructure is needed. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) November 15, 2021