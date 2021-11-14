Player attempts to fix floodlights as FA Trophy clash goes down to the wire

The lights did not stay on as Marine hosted Dunston in the FA Trophy

A player switched focus from field to fuse box after the floodlights failed during an FA Trophy match on Saturday.

Merseyside club Marine needed to find an electrician quickly after the lights cut out early in the second half of their first-round tie against north-east outfit Dunston UTS at Rossett Park.

It turned out there was one on the pitch in Dunston midfielder Phil Turnbull and he was soon in action on the sidelines trying to fix the problem.

Floodlights cut out at Marine v Dunston – Dunston centre-half having a go at the electrics whilst game is postponed

Pictures have emerged on social media of the 34-year-old, whose previous clubs include Gateshead, York and Hartlepool, at the clubhouse fuse box attempting to identify the issue.

Ultimately he was not able to resolve the problem by himself, as he did not have all his tools, but assistance arrived and play was eventually able to resume after a delay of around 50 minutes.

Phil Turnbull attempted to fix the floodlights (@Jackswainston13/PA)

His efforts were acknowledged by the home club, who tweeted: “Thanks to @dunstonutsfc player Philip Turnbull for attempting to fix our floodlights.”