Geraint Thomas has bike stolen from outside a coffee shop

Geraint Thomas file photo

Geraint Thomas saw a training ride cut short on Sunday after his bike was stolen from outside a coffee shop in the south of France.

The Welshman posted a picture on social media as he took a taxi home after his Pinarello Dogma F bike was taken.

“Lovely ride. Lovely coffee stop in Menton. Except someone nicked my bike,” Thomas wrote.

Lovely ride. Lovely coffee stop in Menton. Except someone nicked my bike ?‍♂️ Now in an Uber home. It’s a Dogma F with F12 stickers. Random miss matched wheels and in need of a wash #oneofakind pic.twitter.com/ipBfMIJ9nF — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) November 14, 2021

“Now in an Uber home. It’s a Dogma F with F12 stickers. Random miss matched wheels and in need of a wash #oneofakind”.

Thomas joked he had also lost irreplaceable training data.

He added: “Plus I haven’t downloaded my Garmin this week If it ain’t on TrainingPeaks it didn’t happen, right?”

The 2018 Tour de France winner recently returned to southern France to step up preparations for next season.