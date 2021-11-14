Daniil Medvedev begins ATP Finals with victory against Hubert Hurkacz

Daniil Medvedev beat Hubert Hurkacz

Daniil Medvedev made a successful start to his ATP Finals title defence after coming from a set down to beat Hubert Hurkacz.

Poland’s Hurkacz, making his tournament debut in Turin, took the first set on a tie-break.

But US Open champion and world number two Medvedev hit back to claim a 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-4 victory.

Now this was sensational. ? This is why @DaniilMedwed is SO hard to beat! #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/ZRk6zKGFFb — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 14, 2021

The Russian has now won 23 of his past 26 matches, and made it six consecutive victories at the season-ending ATP Finals.

Medvedev did not face a single break point in the match and won 83 per cent of his first-serve points with 15 aces.

“I had zero break points to save, so in a way I was never under pressure,” Medvedev said in his on-court interview.

“I had only two games on Hubert’s serve where I had break points. I’m super happy to make this work and I managed to get both breaks.”

Matteo Berrettini’s match against Alexander Zverev, and probably his tournament, came to a premature end through injury.

The Italian, backed by a raucous home crowd, squandered two set points as he fell behind after a tie-break against the Olympic champion.

In the second game of the second set an audible groan went up when Berrettini netted a forehand and immediately put his head in his hands.

Italy’s Matteo Berrettini left the court in tears (Luca Bruno/AP)

He had treatment for several minutes on what appeared to be a side strain – an issue he has had before – and attempted one serve before tearfully walking to the net to be consoled by the German.

Zverev said: “I don’t really know what to say – this is the worst feeling a player can have. You work all year to qualify for this beautiful tournament and it’s at home for him.

“This is the worst feeling he will have in his career. I feel like crying right now to be honest.