Harry Kane hat-trick the highlight of England’s five-star Wembley win

England v Albania – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group I – Wembley Stadium

Harry Kane scored a first half hat-trick as England all but secured World Cup qualification with Friday’s five-star display against Albania.

A first sell-out Wembley crowd in two years witnessed a one-sided final home match of a memorable year in which the Three Lions went agonisingly close to winning the European Championship.

The Euro 2020 runners-up will get another shot at silverware next winter, barring an unthinkable turn of events, after running out comprehensive 5-0 victors against Albania under the arch.

Friday’s win means Southgate’s side only need to avoid defeat in San Marino – the world’s worst side – on Monday to confirm their place in Qatar, where the 2018 World Cup semi-finalists will be among the favourites.

England showed their quality in a ruthless, free-flowing first half, with Harry Maguire sending a message to the critics when celebrating his headed opener at Wembley.

Kane has also been far from his best of late but the skipper put that right against Albania, scoring a perfect hat-trick as he followed up a headed opener with a left-footed strike and right-footed stoppage-time scissor kick.

The Tottenham striker moved on to a record 39 competitive goals for England and level in the all-time goalscoring rankings with the late, great Jimmy Greaves on 44.