Football rumours: Have Manchester City put a price tag on Raheem Sterling?

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 26-year-old is believed to be wanted by Barcelona.

Raheem Sterling in action
Raheem Sterling in action

What the papers say

Manchester City have reportedly set a price for out-of-favour forward Raheem Sterling. According to Metro, the club value the 26-year-old at about £45million, with Barcelona believed to be leading the race for his signature.

The Daily Mirror reports Donny Van De Beek headlines a trio of Manchester United players on Newcastle’s January transfer shortlist. New manager Eddie Howe is said to have £50m to spend on new players in the upcoming window, with Van De Beek, Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson reportedly among the Magpies’ primary targets.

Leicester City v Manchester United – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek is wanted by Newcastle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Real Madrid are circling a move for Leicester’s defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, according to Leicestershire Live. Citing a report from Fichajes, the paper says the Spanish giants have a three-year deal in mind for the 24-year-old, though when they intend to pull the trigger on the move remains to be seen.

The Daily Mirror, via RMC, says Arsenal’s 22-year-old midfielder Matteo Guendouzi wants to stay at Marseille once his loan move ends.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Dejan Kulusevski: Calciomercato says Tottenham are interested in the Juventus winger.

Sweden v Ukraine – UEFA Euro 2020 – Round of 16 – Hampden Park
Sweden’s Dejan Kulusevski (centre) is a wanted man (Jane Barlow/PA)

Tyler Adams: The Daily Mirror, via Sport Bild, reports Arsenal are looking to make a move for the RB Leipzig midfielder.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News