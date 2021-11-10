Declan Rice withdraws from England squad due to illness

Declan Rice has withdrawn through injury

Declan Rice has withdrawn from the England squad due to illness.

The West Ham midfielder is the latest member of Gareth Southgate’s squad to pull out of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse and Marcus Rashford of Manchester United had already returned to their clubs.

“Declan Rice has withdrawn from the England squad,” the Football Association confirmed in a statement on Wednesday evening.

“Having been unable to train due to illness since reporting to St. George’s Park, the midfielder has returned to West Ham United and will play no part in the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“No additions to the squad are planned at this moment in time. Mason Mount and Luke Shaw are still yet to link up with the group and continue to be assessed following dental surgery and concussion respectively.”

Rice has enjoyed a fine start to the season with the Hammers, who sit third in the Premier League having beaten Liverpool last weekend.

The 22-year-old has also scored twice in four Europa League appearances, having played in all of England’s games en route to Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy in the summer.