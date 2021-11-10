Chris Harris eager for another crack at South Africa after Lions disappointment

Chris Harris

Chris Harris believes Scotland’s British and Irish Lions contingent will ensure they are well placed to deal with the challenge posed by South Africa at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The Gloucester centre was one of eight Scotland players involved in the Lions’ summer tour, while coaches Gregor Townsend and Steve Tandy were also part of the travelling party.

They faced the Springboks three times in Cape Town in July and August, losing the series 2-1, but Harris feels the experience will stand them in good stead for this weekend’s Test in Edinburgh.

Chris Harris was a part of the Lions’ South Africa tour (Steve Haag/PA)

He said: “I’d love to get another crack at the Springboks. Losing the third Test was obviously a disappointing finish to an amazing tour so to have another opportunity to play against them will be amazing.

“I’d like to think what I learned about South Africa in the summer can help me this weekend. We spent about six weeks or whatever it was with the Lions and everything we did in terms of reviewing and previewing games was all about the Test games.

“Gregor and Steve were involved as well, so I think we’re pretty ready with regard to what to expect this week.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend was also part of the touring Lions party (Steve Welsh/PA)

“They’re obviously a decent outfit and they had a hard-fought win over Wales recently so it’s going to be a tough test. It will be slightly different to what we faced against Australia but we’ve got enough experience in the squad and the right coaching group to put us in a good place for Saturday.”

Scotland beat Australia 15-13 at Murrayfield on Sunday, adding to the feelgood factor which has been steadily building around Townsend’s team.

They have Tests against the Boks and Japan remaining this autumn before they kick off their Six Nations campaign at home to England in February.

Keeping the spirit and energy levels high ? Bring on Saturday ??⏭️ #AsOne pic.twitter.com/xevDScOlk6 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 10, 2021

Harris is hoping to maintain momentum in the weeks and months ahead.

He said: “There’s a great deal of confidence in the squad. We’ve obviously had a pretty decent last 10 months where we’ve been really starting to perform.

“That coupled with various boys going away on the Lions tour and getting experience from there to bring into this campaign has been massive. The boys are really confident, we’ve got a tight group and everyone’s pushing each other, so we’re in a decent place.