Russell Westbrook shines as Lakers edge past Hornets after overtime

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook posted his first triple-double of the season to help the Los Angeles Lakers sneak past the Charlotte Hornets 126-123 after overtime .

Little could separate the two teams in regulation, with Anthony Davis’ clutch free throws with less than a minute remaining ultimately proving the difference.

Westbrook finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists, while Davis added 32 points and 12 rebounds in the narrow win.

Anthony Davis' HUGE all-around game lifts the @Lakers to the OT win! Carmelo Anthony: 29 PTS (7-10 3PM)Russell Westbrook: 17 PTS, 12 REB, 14 ASTLaMelo Ball: 25 PTS, 15 REB, 11 AST pic.twitter.com/hXaYI305m0 — NBA (@NBA) November 9, 2021

Julius Randle scored 31 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 103-96 win over the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers were dealt a blow prior to tip-off when Joel Embiid and three others were ruled out due to Covid-19 protocols.

Despite putting up a tough fight, the challenge ultimately proved too great for Philadelphia as New York claimed their second win in five games.

The Chicago Bulls outscored the Brooklyn Nets by 25 points in the fourth quarter to improve to seven wins and three losses this season with a 118-95 victory.

Zach LaVine and the @chicagobulls use a 42-17 4th quarter to win at home! DeMar DeRozan: 28 PTSAyo Dosunmu: 15 PTS, 7 REBKevin Durant: 38 PTS, 10 REB pic.twitter.com/jTQ3TczZhh — NBA (@NBA) November 9, 2021

Although they went into the game riding a five-game winning streak, the Nets appeared to run out of petrol down the stretch as they gave up 42 points in the final period.

Steph Curry was at his electric best as the Golden State Warriors beat the Atlanta Hawks 127-113.

The two-time MVP made nine of his 19 attempts from deep en route to a 50-point performance.

The Phoenix Suns held off a late surge to come away with a 109-104 victory against the Sacramento Kings.