Jonas Eidevall confident Arsenal can compete on all fronts this season

Jonas Eidevall believes Arsenal have a strong enough squad to fight on all fronts this season, but admitted it is hard work to keep the focus from game to game.

The Gunners have enjoyed a terrific start to life under their new Swedish boss and maintained their perfect Women’s Super League record on Saturday with a 4-0 win over West Ham to stay at the summit with a three-point advantage.

Next up for Eidevall’s side is a trip to Denmark when they take on Koge in Group C of the Champions League on Wednesday attempting to remain on course to secure a top-two finish which would earn a spot in the last eight of the competition.

Arsenal have already played 14 matches since the season started, including the quarter and semi-finals of the still-to-be completed 2020-21 FA Cup campaign, but the 38-year-old is positive his players can cope.

“I think so, that’s the belief I have in the squad,” Eidevall replied when asked if the group can compete on all fronts.

“So far in the season we have shown that we are able to win with a lot of different players on the pitch which has been a strength as well.

“It is one game at a time but I have a big belief in this squad and I feel we can beat any opponent we are playing, so that is a nice feeling to have going into the games.”

While Arsenal have won 13 of their 14 games under the former FC Rosengard head coach, he stressed it was not a straightforward task to keep concentration levels high.

He added: “I don’t think it is easy because obviously that is when it requires a lot from both the coaching staff and players that we cannot get complacent and that we need to prepare for every game we play.

“That is the difference between just saying something and doing something. Everyone will say ‘it is one game at a time and we need to be focused for every opponent’ so that is the easy thing to say but the hard thing to do.

“The turnarounds are quick between the games so it requires a lot of hours and in that case it starts with us as a staff group to do that work and if we fail with our preparation then we give the signal to the players it’s not important.

“Obviously, we then have that risk of getting that feeling into the squad. So far we have been doing a very good job of that but we need to continue and we can’t lower the standards. It’s hard work.”

Arsenal Women remain without Jennifer Beattie, Viktoria Schnaderbeck and Tobin Heath for the trip and are braced for a tricky encounter after Koge held out for 60 minutes at home to current Champions League winners Barcelona last month.

Eidevall predicted a similar contest to the recent victories over Brighton and Aston Villa and is aware of the threats posed by the Danes, who have Republic of Ireland international Kyra Carusa in their ranks.

“We have had similar experiences already this season about a team being very compact in their defending and trying to hit us on the counter-attack,” he said.

“Away games in Europe are never easy and it will be a home crowd who are very enthusiast, just like they were against Barcelona.

“Our opponent will run like crazy to defend and we need to be good, be patient, move the ball quickly but don’t stress and focus on our performance like we always do.