Jack Grealish shows support for ‘goat’ Dean Smith – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 7.

Football

Jack Grealish posted some love for sacked Aston Villa boss Dean Smith.

No1 will ever compare ?❤️ the real goat ❤️❤️ https://t.co/Spp6ADIAo6 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) November 7, 2021

Manchester City continued celebrating their derby victory.

Burnley were still on cloud nine after their draw at Chelsea.

A Rangers tribute to Walter Smith.

? Today's Rangers v Ross County Matchday Programme is available to buy outside Ibrox or online for delivery worldwide. ? https://t.co/dYCQIJ0Cy9 pic.twitter.com/LBuZ6RJMNI — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 7, 2021

Happy 58th birthday John Barnes.

Callum Hudson-Odoi got the key to the door.

Rio Ferdinand turned 43.

? Happy birthday to a man who twice became the most expensive defender in the world – and proved worth every penny ? ? Many happy returns, @rioferdy5 ?@ManUtd | #ClubWC pic.twitter.com/NLUIgtVtnj — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 7, 2021

Many happy returns David De Gea.

Formula One

A great day remembered.

Valtteri Bottas was in good spirits after claiming pole position.

One last tweet today. ?? We promise. pic.twitter.com/cpgXyMEeuZ — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 7, 2021

Valtteri Bottas shows off the Fangio Award after taking pole in Saturday's qualifying session ? The trophy commemorates the 70th year since the great Juan Manuel Fangio won the first of his five world titles#MexicoGP ?? #F1 pic.twitter.com/X767gKJ5W1 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 6, 2021

Sergio Perez was hoping to give the home fans something to cheer in Mexico.

Me siento frustrado porque teníamos para más y esperaba darles un mejor resultado.¡Mañana llevaré en mi coche a cada uno de ustedes! #MexicoGP#NeverGiveUp ? pic.twitter.com/ij9belBrhs — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) November 7, 2021

Felipe Massa was hanging out with the McLaren boys.

Haas drivers Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher enjoyed some football.