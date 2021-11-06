Xavi back at Barca and ex-Man Utd players’ reaction – Saturday’s sporting social

Published:

The PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from social on November 6.

Xavi (left), Rio Ferdinand (centre) and Tyson Fury

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 6.

Football

Xavi returned to Barcelona.

Napoli paid tribute to Diego Maradona with a special shirt.

Former Manchester United players reacted to the derby.

Liam Gallagher wanted Roy Keane’s reaction to United’s loss.

Cricket

England touched down in Australia.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was supporting United in the Manchester derby.

Rugby League

Halifax announced their latest signing in style.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton relished qualifying in Mexico.

Title rival Max Verstappen was ready for battle.

George Russell was feeling confident.

Charles Leclerc met the locals.

A bit cheesy from Mick Schumacher.

Nicholas Latifi was also hungry for action.

MMA

Conor McGregor sacked his dad and then reappointed him!

