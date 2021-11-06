Mansfield dump Sunderland out of FA Cup as Solihull take Wigan to replay

Rhys Oates dumped Sky Bet League One high-flyers Sunderland out of the FA Cup as fourth-tier Mansfield booked their place in the second round.

Oates’ fifth-minute strike at the Stadium of Light was enough to send Nigel Clough’s side through against the club his father Brian represented with such distinction as a player as the Stags repeated last season’s 1-0 win over the Black Cats at the same stage of the competition.

Joe Jacobson’s 74th-minute penalty spared Wycombe a similar fate in the North East as they fought back twice to snatch a 2-2 draw at League Two club Hartlepool, for whom Mark Cullen and Luke Molyneux had scored either side of Christian Forino’s equaliser.

League One leaders Wigan face a replay at Vanarama National League outfit Solihull after a goalless draw at the DW Stadium.

Northern Premier League side Buxton flew the flag for the non-league contingent with a 1-0 win at York thanks to Diego De Girolamo’s 85th-minute strike, and National League club Yeovil also made it through with a 5-0 victory at Southern League side Yate.

Wrexham had high hopes of joining them after going 1-0 up at Harrogate through Jordan Ponticelli’s 38th-minute opener, but second-half goals from Simon Power and Danilo Orsi saw the League Two outfit hit back to win 2-1.

Scott Boden’s double handed Boreham Wood a 2-0 win over Eastleigh, while Chesterfield beat Southend 3-1 and National League North club Kidderminster got the better of Grimsby from the division above by a 1-0 scoreline, Ashley Hemmings’ 72nd-minute penalty doing the damage.

Gateshead and Altrincham will have to go again after a 2-2 draw as a result of Jake Moult’s stoppage-time equaliser for the visitors at the International Stadium.

It was otherwise a disappointing afternoon for the non-league sides with seventh-tier Bowers and Pitsea coming within 24 minutes of forcing a replay at Lincoln before Max Sanders fired the League One side to a 1-0 win.

Elsewhere, Guiseley lost 1-0 at AFC Wimbledon, Horsham went down 2-0 at Carlisle, Jayden Stockley scored twice in Charlton’s 4-0 win over Havant and Waterlooville and Will Randall fired Football League newcomers Sutton to a 1-0 victory at Hayes and Yeading.

Walsall left King’s Lynn with a 1-0 win and Leyton Orient beat Ebbsfleet by the same score at the Breyer Group Stadium, while Marcus Harness’ goal was all Portsmouth needed to see off Harrow Borough and Will Grigg cemented Rotherham’s 3-0 win over Bromley, who had Haji Mnoga sent off six minutes after the break.

The game of the day came at the MBi Shay Stadium, where National League rivals Halifax and Maidenhead shared 11 goals in a 7-4 thriller, Billy Waters claiming two for the home side and Josh Kelly a brace for the visitors.

James Wilson’s hat-trick provided the foundation for Port Vale’s 5-1 win over Accrington, while Louis Reed scored twice in Swindon’s impressive 3-0 win at Crewe.

Doncaster, Morecambe and Tranmere are in the hat after 1-0 wins over Scunthorpe, Newport and Crawley respectively, and Burton had to come from behind to beat Fleetwood 2-1 courtesy of Daniel Jebbison’s 77th-minute winner.