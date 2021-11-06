Formula One agrees deal to stage Chinese Grand Prix through to 2025

Renault’s Fernando Alonso during the Formula One Sinopec Chinese Grand Prix

The Chinese Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar until 2025 following the announcement of a new deal.

The race in Shanghai has been absent from the schedule for the past two years, and will not form part of next season’s record-breaking 23-round calendar either following coronavirus restrictions.

But the fixture, first introduced in 2004, remains in the sport’s long-term plans.

Commenting on the contract extension, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “This is great news for all of our fans in China and we are delighted to announce this agreement that will see us racing in Shanghai until 2025.