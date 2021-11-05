The Oklahoma City Thunder again rally to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers

Alexander (2) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0)

The Oklahoma City Thunder fought their way back from a significant deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers for the second time this season, winning 107-104.

The Thunder, who have lost every game aside from those against the Lakers, relied on a massive fourth-quarter effort from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the victory.

The Canadian scored 11 of his 28 points in the quarter, when team-mate Kenrich Williams had nine of his 13 as their team successfully rallied from a 19-point deficit.

The Utah Jazz solidified their lead in the Western Conference with a 116-98 win over the Atlanta Hawks, with Jordan Clarkson pouring in 30 for the Jazz in the absence of star guard Donovan Mitchell due to injury.

The Phoenix Suns made it three in a row after pulling away late to defeat the Houston Rockets 123-111.

Al Horford with the JAM in tonight's @JetBlue Play of the Game! pic.twitter.com/hRCVk5OY3J — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 5, 2021

The Miami Heat lost their place atop the Eastern Conference after having their worst scoring night since January 2016.

The Boston Celtics snapped Miami’s five-game winning streak with a miserly defensive effort which left the hosts on the wrong side of a 95-78 scoreline.