Patrice Evra feasts and Naomi Osaka is back – Friday’s sporting social

A real pleasure to come back to this fantastic stadium to see all the great people and fans of this club again ? Thank you for having me and for the warm welcome. Congrats with the win and I'm wishing you all the best for the rest of the season. I'll be watching! #COYS pic.twitter.com/kmCnehtE2w

— Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) November 5, 2021