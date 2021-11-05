Bruno Lage keen to create new legacy at Wolves as Max Kilman commits until 2026

Max Kilman has signed a contract until 2026 at Wolves

Boss Bruno Lage admits he wants to create a new legacy at Wolves.

The Molineux manager is eager to take the club to the next level after a promising start.

Predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo took Wolves from the Championship to the Europa League quarter-finals in three years and, under Lage, they sit seventh in the Premier League.

And the former Benfica boss pointed to defender Max Kilman signing a fresh five-year deal on Friday as proof of the club’s ambitions.

He said: “That’s part of the project, it started with Nuno who took them from the Championship and now I have that chance to put the club at a different level.

“January will be here and we will talk about that but the most important thing is keeping our main players with us.

“What we have in mind is to create a stronger team, stronger than we have, to compete for different positions.

“Max has done well since the first day. I’ve seen him working hard to take his chance and when he started the season with the problems we had with (Willy) Boly he is doing well.

“He knows he has to be on top every time, we want our players at their best when we go to games.”

Wolves go to Crystal Palace on Saturday having won four of their last five games but Lage refused to dwell on their results.

He said: “What we have done now belongs to the past. We need one more good game, one more good performance and more points for us. It’s not important to look at the table at the moment.

“What is more important is what I want to do and the pathway I want with the players and the team. Now we put it behind us and look forward.”