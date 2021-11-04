Ryan Mason added to first-team coaching staff at Tottenham

Ryan Mason is on Antonio Conte's coaching staff, having been in interim charge last season

Ryan Mason has joined Antonio Conte’s coaching staff at Tottenham.

Mason spent six weeks in interim charge last season following the sacking of Jose Mourinho and won four of his seven Premier League games in charge, securing Europa Conference League qualification on the final day of the campaign.

The former Spurs midfielder returned to his previous role as head of development at the club’s academy when Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed, but now returns to the first-team environment as a coach.

Congratulations to Ryan Mason, who will take up the role of First Team Coach in Antonio's team. pic.twitter.com/7RkaCR3TS5 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 4, 2021

It is another big step in the 30-year-old’s journey as a coach, which began following his premature retirement in 2018 following a serious head injury while playing at Hull.

Cristian Stellini is appointed as Conte’s assistant, having worked with him at Inter Milan, with Gianluca Conte, Costantino Coratti, Gian Piero Ventrone and Stefano Bruno also joining the backroom staff.

Conte’s brother Gianluca takes up a position as technical and analytics coach, having worked with him in every role, while Coratti, Ventrone and Bruno join as fitness coaches.

We can confirm that Antonio and his coaching staff have received their work permits and will take charge of tonight’s @europacnfleague group match against @MijnVitesse at @SpursStadium. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 4, 2021

Conte has yet to appoint a goalkeeping coach.

The new boss and his Italian staff will be in the dugout for Thursday’s Europa Conference League game with Vitesse Arnhem after being given work permits.