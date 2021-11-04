No big games at Headingley as fall-out from Rafiq affair continues for Yorkshire

UK & international sportsPublished:

The game’s national governing body said Yorkshire’s handling of the crisis was “causing serious damage” to the sport’s reputation.

Yorkshire have been suspended from hosting international and major matches as the England and Wales Cricket Board criticised the club’s “wholly unacceptable” handling of Azeem Rafiq’s racism claims.

On the day more sponsors deserted the beleaguered club, the ECB board convened to discuss what has fast become an escalating crisis and admitted the “abhorrent” matter is “causing serious damage” to the reputation of the game.

An ECB statement read: “As a governing body with duties to act for all in cricket, the ECB board reaffirmed its commitment to taking decisions in the best interests of the whole game.

“It also agreed that sanctions including, but not limited to, financial and future major match allocations may be considered at the conclusion of our investigations.

“In the meantime, YCCC are suspended from hosting international or major matches until it has clearly demonstrated that it can meet the standards expected of an international venue, ECB member and first-class county.”

