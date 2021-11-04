No big games at Headingley as fall-out from Rafiq affair continues for Yorkshire

Yorkshire have been suspended from hosting international matches and other major games at Headingley by the England and Wales Cricket Board

Yorkshire have been suspended from hosting international and major matches as the England and Wales Cricket Board criticised the club’s “wholly unacceptable” handling of Azeem Rafiq’s racism claims.

On the day more sponsors deserted the beleaguered club, the ECB board convened to discuss what has fast become an escalating crisis and admitted the “abhorrent” matter is “causing serious damage” to the reputation of the game.

An ECB statement read: “As a governing body with duties to act for all in cricket, the ECB board reaffirmed its commitment to taking decisions in the best interests of the whole game.

ECB Board statement on Yorkshire County Cricket Club — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) November 4, 2021

“It also agreed that sanctions including, but not limited to, financial and future major match allocations may be considered at the conclusion of our investigations.