Grosjean’s progress and McGregor’s memorabilia – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

KP had a landmark day on the golf course.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 2.

Football

Tottenham appointed Antonio Conte.

Cesc Fabregas was impressed.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin made an appearance on Sky’s Monday Night Football.

Kalvin Phillips throwback.

Eyes down!

MMA

Conor McGregor showed off his memorabilia.

Cricket

KP believes the T20 World Cup is England’s for the taking.

And had a successful day on the course.

Formula One

Romain Grosjean was ready for the next step after his fireball crash almost 12 months ago.

Kevin Magnussen released a book.

McLaren turned the clock back.

Rugby Union

England backed #Movember

Boxing

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez touched down in Vegas.

