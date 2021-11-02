Football rumours: Man Utd keen on Caglar Soyuncu as Barca eye Donny Van De Beek

Donny Van De Beek (left) and Caglar Soyuncu

What the papers say

Out-of-form Barcelona are interested in signing out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek on loan in January, according to Spanish outlet SPORT. The 24-year-old Holland international has made just a handful of Premier League appearances since joining United from Ajax 13 months ago.

The Red Devils are said to be interested in bringing Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu, 25, to Old Trafford in the winter transfer window, reports the Mirror.

According to Football London, Villarreal boss Unai Emery says he “doesn’t know anything” about a possible switch to Newcastle to succeed Steve Bruce. The former Arsenal manager has recently been linked with the vacant position.

Newcastle have been linked with a host of players and managers since their takeover (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Following a survey of 10,000 Newcastle fans, the players they most want to see move to St James’ Park were Conor Coady, Aaron Ramsey and Jesse Lingard, reports the Chronicle.

Newcastle are ready to splash the cash following last month’s takeover and Wolves’ Coady, along with Burnley’s James Tarkowski were the leading names to add to the Magpies’ defence in January.

Social media round-up

It's a manager-heavy #Gossip with word on Conte's transfer kitty, but there's still room for whispers over Arsenal and Liverpool chasing the same Real duo…https://t.co/4WeRYPElsL — Football365 (@F365) November 2, 2021

Man Utd blow as club facing losing wonderkid on free transfer https://t.co/yKz80P9Px9 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 2, 2021

Paulo Fonseca scraps planned speaking event as Newcastle owners get ready to make big call. #NUFC https://t.co/vkzycsK9nt — The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) November 1, 2021

Players to watch

Jude Bellingham: The Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder has caught the eye of a number of clubs, with Liverpool the latest to join the race, writes the Liverpool Echo.

England’s Jude Bellingham has been linked with Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)