On This Day in 2017: Sergio Aguero breaks Manchester City’s scoring record

Sergio Aguero in action

Sergio Aguero broke Manchester City’s scoring record on this day in 2017 as he netted his 178th goal for the club in a Champions League victory at Napoli.

The Argentina forward surpassed the tally of Eric Brook, a record which had stood since 1939, with his finish in the 69th minute of the 4-2 win at the San Paolo Stadium.

Aguero, signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011, was making his 264th City appearance.

The then 29-year-old said after the match: “I am enjoying this moment, I am very happy. This moment has been a long time coming.”

City boss Pep Guardiola said: “When one guy achieved that – big congratulations.

“What he’s done for all his team-mates – he’s a legend in the history of this club. Enjoy it. Everyone has to be so proud.”

Aguero went on to register a total of 260 goals for City, the most memorable of which was the stoppage-time strike which sealed the 2011-12 Premier League title.

Sergio Aguero left City this summer having helped the club win five Premier League titles (Dave Thompson/PA).

He helped the club win five league titles overall, as well as one FA Cup and six League Cups.

With his contract expiring, Aguero moved on to Barcelona this summer on a free transfer.