Cameron Norrie boosts ATP Finals bid with convincing win in Paris Masters opener

Cameron Norrie eased into the second round in Paris

Cameron Norrie kept alive his hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals with a dominant victory over Federico Delbonis in the first round of the Rolex Paris

Masters.

The British number one suffered a painful loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime in Vienna last week having held match points but began strongly in the French capital, winning nine games in a row in a 6-2 6-1 victory over Argentinian Delbonis.

It was Norrie’s 100th tour-level win, 49 of which have come this year.

Seven wins in a row at Masters 1000 level! Indian Wells champ @cam_norrie brushes aside Delbonis 6-2 6-1 to keep his Turin hopes alive ?#RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/1uVgbVf0WM — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 1, 2021

The 26-year-old told Amazon Prime Video: “I know the score looked fairly comfortable but there were a lot of tough games in there. I felt I played a pretty complete match and really enjoyed my tennis again. It was far from easy but I was happy with my performance.”

Norrie sits 11th in the race to qualify for the eight-man season-ending tournament in Turin and needs to make up 140 points on Italian Jannik Sinner over the next two weeks.

“It’s pretty cool just to be in the race for that and to be playing these matches with a little added pressure and a little added motivation,” said Norrie, who hit another career-high ranking of 13th on Monday.

What a START ?@cam_norrie powers into the next round in Paris, defeating Federico Delbonis 6-1, 6-2#BackTheBrits ?? pic.twitter.com/P6TVkF4vjD — LTA (@the_LTA) November 1, 2021

“You’re kind of watching what everyone else is doing and I think it’s pretty interesting and it’s exactly where I want to be and the matches I want to be playing.”