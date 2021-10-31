Allan Lamb reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

Allan Lamb

Former England cricket captain Allan Lamb has revealed on Twitter he has been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

The South-African born batter urged people to get tested after being recently diagnosed himself.

Lamb made his Test debut for England in 1982 and went on to represent the country at three World Cups. He scored 4,656 runs in 79 Tests and enjoyed a 22-year first-class career from 1973 to 1995.

On Twitter, Lamb said: “I urge all men to go and get their PSA levels checked as prostate cancer so often goes undiagnosed.

“Having recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer, I have just completed a month of treatment.

“Put your egos aside-don’t be ignorant about your health.”

