Previous results are irrelevant as Everton head to Wolves – Bruno Lage

Bruno Lage on the touchline

Wolves boss Bruno Lage insists previous results are irrelevant as he prepares to face an Everton team wounded by a humbling home defeat to Watford.

Rafael Benitez’s Toffees travel to Molineux on Monday evening on the back of three losses from their past five Premier League outings, including last weekend’s surprise 5-2 reverse against the Hornets.

Wolves go into the game in fine form after picking up 10 points from the last 12 available.

But, having seen his own side endure a tough start to the campaign, Lage knows fortunes can swiftly change and is not reading too much into the opposition’s recent struggles.

“When I analyse the opponent, I really don’t care about the result,” said the Portuguese.

“Sometimes I watch the game without the goals. What I can see, they have an experienced manager and when you move through the team they are very solid.

“I really don’t care what happened in the last games because that thing happened with us, we didn’t score any goals in the first three games and after that we started scoring.

“Every time with football, it’s about the the moment and the moment every time is the next game.

“Things change very quickly so we want to continue in our way and we know we’re going to play against a strong opponent.”

Wolves’ upturn in form has been aided by the performances of summer signing Hwang Hee-Chan.

The South Korea forward – on loan from German club RB Leipzig – has struck four times in his last six league outings, including the opener in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Leeds.

Lage has been impressed with the 25-year-old’s early contributions.

“If you look at what happened at Leeds it was very important for us, the work that he did,” said the manager.

“It’s not just about the goals but what he can give in general for the game.