Al Sadd insist Xavi ‘fully focused’ on job amid Barcelona speculation

Xavi has been linked with a return to Barcelona

Al Sadd insist manager Xavi is “fully focused” on the team’s upcoming matches amid speculation over the vacant position at Barcelona.

The 41-year-old has been in charge of the Qatari club for two seasons but has been heavily linked with a return to his old side this week after they sacked Ronald Koeman on Wednesday.

At a press conference on Friday, Barca president Joan Laporta admitted he had been in contact with Xavi during the last month and talked up the coaching qualities of the four-time Champions League winner.

But Al Sadd responded ahead of their Qatar Stars League fixture with Al Ahli on Saturday.

A statement on its official Twitter account read: “In response to what’s circulating recently, the Al Sadd management reaffirms that Xavi has a two-year contract with the club and is fully focused on the team’s upcoming matches, to maintain our lead at the top of the league and to defend the title.”