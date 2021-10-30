Aaron Ramsdale gets the plaudits for his super save – Saturday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Former goalkeepers were queueing up to praise the Arsenal stopper.

Leicester City v Arsenal – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 30.

Football

Mauricio Pochettino welcomed another athlete to Paris.

Bukayo Saka brought up a personal landmark with Arsenal.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale earned praise for a super save.

Owner Ryan Reynolds was at Wrexham for his first home game.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen fancied England’s chances.

Sam Billings was putting the work in at the T20 World Cup.

David Willey celebrated his anniversary.

Tennis

Good vibes only from Emma Raducanu.

Coco Gauff got in the Halloween spirit.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was living his best life.

