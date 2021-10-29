Raducanu reveals she handed US Open trophy over to LTA as a ‘little gift’

Emma Raducanu File Photo

Emma Raducanu has revealed she has presented her US Open trophy to the Lawn Tennis Association as a “little gift” in recognition of their role in her development.

The British number one, 18, became the first British woman to win a singles grand slam title since Virginia Wade’s 1977 Wimbledon triumph with her stunning run from qualifying to victory at Flushing Meadows in the summer, but she has not held on to the hardware.

“It’s stored at the National Tennis Centre I’m pretty sure in London,” Raducanu said after beating Ana Bogdan to reach the quarter-finals at the Transylvania Open.

“It’s not at home. If you want to see it, it’s at the NTC. I just thought that the LTA have done so much for me I just wanted them to have it as a sign and a big thank you for everything that they’ve done for me helping me through the young ages.