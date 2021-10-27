Newcastle fan who collapsed during Tottenham game is discharged from hospital

Medical personnel are called to assist a fan in the stands

The Newcastle fan who collapsed on the terraces during the club’s Premier League match against Tottenham was discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

Medics in the crowd rushed to help the elderly supporter, later named as Alan Smith, after he suffered a cardiac arrest at St. James’ Park on October 17.

Players from both Newcastle and Spurs were praised for alerting referee Andre Marriner, who stopped the game.

That allowed a defibrillator to be used after Accident and Emergency consultant Dr Tom Prichard – a fan close by – had performed CPR and used the defibrillator before paramedics arrived.

In a statement from Newcastle which provided an update on the fan, it was revealed he is targeting a return to St. James’ Park for either the visit of Norwich on November 30 or the clash with Burnley on December 4.

Smith required four stents to be inserted to aid his recovery, with son Paul describing the medical staff as “amazing” during his father’s stay at the city’s Freeman Hospital.

The Magpies supporter was released on Tuesday and will now spend the next two to four weeks building up his strength at home.

A statement on Newcastle’s website read: “He is looking forward to seeing family and friends over the next few days and sends his appreciation to everyone who has wished him well.