Cavallo gets support and LeBron laughs off flak – Wednesday’s sporting social

Three years ago today, we lost Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Kaveporn Punpare, Nusara Suknamai, Eric Swaffer and Izabela Lechowicz.

They are in the thoughts of everyone at Leicester City Football Club today and every day.

Always in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/A0VFd0nwYo

— Leicester City (@LCFC) October 27, 2021