Barcelona sack first-team coach Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman gestures during Barcelona's match against Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona have sacked first-team coach Ronald Koeman following Wednesday’s defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

The 58-year-old was already under pressure after his side lost to Real Madrid at the weekend and this latest reverse – their fourth in their last six matches – proved the final straw for the board.

Barca currently sit six points off LaLiga leaders Real Madrid in ninth place.

“FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first-team coach,” an official club statement read following a fifth loss in all competitions this term.

“The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano. Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva.