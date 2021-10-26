Marcus Rashford voted onto Football Black List

The list highlights leaders working across all areas of the game from the black community.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has been voted onto this year's Football Black List
Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford has been voted onto this year’s Football Black List.

The list, founded in 2008 by sports journalists Leon Mann  and Rodney Hinds, highlights leaders working across all areas of the game from the black community.

Rashford has been widely lauded for his work in tackling child poverty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC pundit Alex Scott joins Rashford on the 2021 list
Joining Rashford on the list is Brentford striker Ivan Toney, Arsenal Women and England Women forward Nikita Parris and Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

It also features former Lionesses international Alex Scott, now a pundit and presenter with the BBC, and Wrexham chief executive Fleur Robinson.

Votes are cast by a panel of experts from the football industry and the black community on nominations put forward by the public.

The list was unveiled on Tuesday at the National Football Museum in Manchester.

The Football Black List LGBTQ+ award for 2021 was presented to Amy Allard-Dunbar from the Football v Homophobia group.

