Former Leeds coach Brian McDermott takes over at Featherstone

Featherstone have appointed former Leeds boss Brian McDermott as their new head coach following the departure of James Webster.

McDermott guided the Rhinos to the Super League title in 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017, the 2012 World Club Challenge and two Challenge Cup triumphs before being sacked in July 2018 after a poor run of results.

He went on to coach Toronto Wolfpack until they pulled out of Super League in the summer of 2020 and ended the 2021 season as a consultant with relegated Championship club Oldham.

Announcing our new Head Coach Brian McDermott will be the leader of the Blue Wall in 2022. #UTR | #BlueWall pic.twitter.com/6Pi2r0YICa — Featherstone Rovers (@FevRoversRLFC) October 25, 2021

Rovers chairman Mark Campbell said: “I’ve made it really clear in my tenure at the club that I’m committed to giving everything I possibly can to bring Super League status to this club, it is what this club deserves.

“I’ve known and worked with Brian previously and I know he is the right fit for this club to take us to the next level.

“We have moved quickly to take this opportunity; it is not every day you get the chance to bring a top-class coach like Brian to your club and we are extremely excited about working together moving forward.”