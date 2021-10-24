Real Madrid edge El Clasico to increase pressure on Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman has now lost three out of three El Clasicos as Barcelona boss (Joan Monfort/AP).

Goals from David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez saw Real Madrid secure a 2-1 victory at Barcelona to increase the pressure on Ronald Koeman.

Alaba registered his first goal since joining Real over the summer when he fired past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen just after the half-hour mark.

Vazquez doubled the advantage for Carlo Ancelotti’s men in the third minute of stoppage time with a close-range finish, before substitute Sergio Aguero opened his Barca account by pulling a goal back with almost the last kick of the contest.

It made it three defeats from three Clasicos as Barca boss for Koeman, whose side have a LaLiga record this term showing 15 points after eight matches.

Following the game, footage posted on social media appeared to show Koeman’s car being surrounded by fans as he drove away from the Nou Camp.

Koeman's car being surromunded, and some hitting his car on his way out. But their fans will swear they are a modest club who respect their legends and are above Madrid in the moral chart. pic.twitter.com/3gVM7RgxtM — Rk (@RkFutbol) October 24, 2021

In response Barcelona posted a statement on their official Twitter account which read: “Barcelona publicly condemn the violent and disdainful acts that our manager experienced when leaving the Nou Camp.