Phoenix Suns beaten as CJ McCollum leads Portland Trail Blazers to first win

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum shoots against the Phoenix Suns

The Portland Trail Blazers recorded their first win of the season with a dominant 134-105 effort against reigning Western Conference champions the Phoenix Suns.

CJ McCollum netted 28, while Damian Lillard scored 19 – including his first three-pointer of the campaign – and had eight assists as the Blazers led by as many as 37 en route to victory.

Rookie Evan Mobley finished with a 17-point, 11-rebound double double as the Cleveland Cavaliers nabbed the first win of their campaign over the Atlanta Hawks. winning 101-95.

The Toronto Raptors had another poor night at home with a 103-95 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks – their second home loss of the season – while the Minnesota Timberwolves hung on for a 96-89 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Chicago Bulls were 97-82 victors over traditional rivals the Detroit Pistons, reigning champions the Milwaukee Bucks improved to 2-1 with a 121-111 result against the San Antonio Spurs, and the Memphis Grizzlies stayed undefeated with a 120-114 win against the Los Angeles Clippers.