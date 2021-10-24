Katie Archibald bags points race silver to take World Track medal tally to four

Katie Archibald finished second in the points race in Roubaix behind Belgium's Lotte Kopecky (Danny Lawson/PA).

Katie Archibald took her fourth medal of the 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships as she claimed silver in the points race on the final day in Roubaix, France.

The Briton was second behind Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky with 72 points, four behind the champion and 12 better off than third-placed Kirsten Wild of Holland.

The silver added to Archibald’s omnium gold and the bronzes she had secured in the team pursuit and madison.

SILVER for @_katiearchibald in the Points Race ? What a race! ? Huge effort from Katie to animate and gain a lap, before a storming move from @LotteKopecky took gold ?#Roubaix2021 #GBCT ?? pic.twitter.com/nexg9XlJMM — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) October 24, 2021

The 27-year-old, who won her second Olympic gold medal with victory in the madison in Tokyo during the summer, said: “(I’m) really pleased.

“It’s almost like the harder it is, the happier you are. I really struggled there, and I think that was all I had. When you’re fighting for something and you get it…maybe at 20 laps to go I realised I was fighting for silver, so it felt like a victory.”

It was the only medal for Great Britain on the concluding day of action, with Ethan Hayter and Ollie Wood finishing fourth in the madison, and Ethan Vernon sixth in the elimination race.

WOW WOW WOW! What a finish to the Men's Madison ?? All change right up until the finale. HUGE effort from @ethan_hayter and @olliewood95 winning the final sprint, but having to settle for fourth ?? They gave their absolute all ??#Roubaix2021 #GBCT ?? pic.twitter.com/f2EDEPFLJM — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) October 24, 2021

GB ended up with an overall tally of eight medals from the championships, including two golds – Hayter was the men’s omnium champion.

Head coach Jon Norfolk said: “We wanted to come here to perform, good performances from our athletes is what we were looking for, whether that resulted in a medal or not – sometimes performance and result can be two different things.

“I think the average age is 23 years old in the squad, so we have experienced Olympians who have extended their season to come here, and we have younger athletes for whom this is their first World Championships, and some of those have medalled, which is really encouraging.