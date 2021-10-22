Shorthanded Cleveland Browns get job done with win over Denver Broncos

Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum

A Cleveland Browns side lacking first-choice players in key positions managed to hold on to secure a 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos.

Injuries to quarterback Baker Mayfield, and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt meant the Browns were short on offence but they still managed 10 points in the first quarter.

Case Keenum led the Browns up the field on the game’s first drive and D’Ernest Johnson’s four-yard rushing TD put Cleveland up, while Chase McLaughlin made a 52-yard field goal.

Back in the win column! pic.twitter.com/tfv9IZhCI9 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 22, 2021

Teddy Bridgewater found Melvin Gordon III for an eight-yard TD pass to bring the Broncos within three, but Keenum floated a pass to the wide-open Johnny Stanton to restore the advantage.