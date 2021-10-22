England World Cup winner George Cohen turns 82 – Friday’s sporting social

As entertaining off the pitch as he was on it, Jimmy Greaves struck up such a rapport with Ian St John that it spawned a dedicated television show – and their very own board game.

Read more about the object, and Jimmy's career, here:https://t.co/kytFD2CzJ8 pic.twitter.com/B2Ydz3owHG

— Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) October 22, 2021