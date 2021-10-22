Edgbaston to host postponed England v India Test in July

A big screen announcement of the initial postponement

The postponed fifth match of the LV= Insurance Test Series between England and India has been rescheduled and will now take place at Edgbaston in July 2022.

The series decider, which was due to take place last month at Old Trafford, was called off when India were unable to field a team due to fears of a further increase in the number of Covid-19 cases inside the camp.

The concluding fifth match will now begin on July 1 next year following an agreement between the England and Wales Cricket Board and the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The tourists currently lead the series 2-1.

The match cannot be staged at Old Trafford because the ground will not have time to prepare a Test pitch.

Old Trafford will instead host the second Test against South Africa on August 25, a match which was previously due to take place at Edgbaston.

The Vitality T20 Series between England and India will now start six days later than originally planned on July 7.

Tom Harrison, ECB chief executive officer, said: “We are very pleased that we have reached an agreement with BCCI to create a fitting end to what has been a brilliant series so far.

Edgbaston will play host (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I’m very grateful to all the venues involved for the co-operation they’ve shown in allowing us to reschedule this match. I’d also like to thank Cricket South Africa for their support and understanding to allow these changes to be possible.

“We would like to apologise again to fans for the disruption and disappointment of September events. We know it was a day that so many had planned long in advance.