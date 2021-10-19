Tyson Fury likely to make spring return to the ring next year says Frank Warren

Tyson Fury, pictured acknowledging the crowd at Manchester Airport after returning from his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder, could return to the ring next spring

Tyson Fury is being primed for a spring return to the ring but is enjoying some much-needed family time, according to Frank Warren.

The British boxer defended his WBC heavyweight crown earlier this month with an 11th-round knockout of American rival Deontay Wilder to bring their trilogy fight to a dramatic climax in Las Vegas.

Immediately after the victory Fury admitted he would enjoy a “well-earned break” after a chaotic build-up to the bout with an original July date pushed back after the 33-year-old contracted Covid-19 while his new-born daughter also spent time in intensive care unit in August.

Asked when the ‘Gypsy King’ can be expected back in the ring, co-promoter Frank Warren told the PA news agency: “If and when he wants to, because he is the one who will make the decision, I think it will be some time in the spring.

“Tyson was training for 20 months in between Covid and things getting pushed back. He had the unfortunate thing with his new-born daughter going into intensive care on two occasions, so it has been a really tough time for him.

“He needed to switch off, you need to switch off and let your body recover as well but he will keep fit and keep his weight down. He needed to take his foot off the gas from the serious training and have a bit of time out.”

Fury, who had to climb off the canvas twice during his third meeting with Wilder at the T-Mobile Arena, may halt his period of switching off at the end of this month to cast an eye over a potential opponent facing someone who he has already beaten.

Dillian Whyte is currently the mandatory challenger for the WBC belt and has waited patiently for his shot at a world title but defeat to Swedish boxer Otto Wallin at the O2 Arena on October 30 could scupper plans for an all-British clash in 2022.

“I spoke to him yesterday and he is chilling. He is with his family, enjoying himself and taking it easy. It is quiet where he is up in Morecambe,” Warren said of Fury.

“Will Tyson watch Whyte-Wallin? I don’t know, but he watches all the fights because Tyson is like his namesake Mike Tyson, they are boxing gurus. They love it and can talk about boxing non-stop. They both know boxing inside out, certainly the heavyweight scene and Tyson is a student of the game. He doesn’t miss much.

“If Wallin wins, they have a rematch clause with him so if that happens then Dillian will not be able to fulfil any mandatory situation. It is all quite up in the air at the moment so we will let things settle down. We are all pretty cool where we are at the moment and we’ll wait to see where we go.”

Warren was speaking at The Landmark Hotel where the official press conference for Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde’s rematch took place.

Manchester-born Arthur won by a split decision to clinch the vacant WBO Inter-Continental light-heavyweight title in the first clash between the pair at the end of 2020.

Lively press conference between Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde in London today. Rematch set for December 4th at Copper Box Arena. Maybe trainers Pat Barrett and Tunde Ajayi will be on the undercard ? pic.twitter.com/PoqC8bNmJu — George Sessions (@GeorgeSessions) October 19, 2021

The second bout will take place on December, 4 – 364 days after the previous fight – at the Copper Box Arena but most of the talk at the event was from the trainers of the fighters with Pat Barrett, Arthur’s trainer, walking off after exchanging verbals with Tunde Ajayi throughout the press conference.

“I think it will be a cracking fight and a much better fight this time,” Warren insisted.

“They both have a point to prove and this time we have got fans in so there should be a bit of an atmosphere and I am really looking forward to it.